On the morning of our one-day reprieve from winter, on the day the temperature would reach 40 degrees, only the top of the solar light was visible next to the bronzed sedums of late February. The round top with a credit card-size sunlight collector was bare to the sky.
It was cold and somewhat sunny the day before, raising the question if there was a bubble of light beneath the snow that night. By the end of this mild day the light was no longer beneath the snow surface. Snow had receded a full two inches and was now nine inches deep in the back yard.
In the woodlands that morning, I jabbed a stick into the snowpack, twice, and came up with 12 inches and 10 inches. So the backyard snow depth was not much different. A week or so earlier, 36 days from the vernal equinox, much of the solar light was exposed. But then came an inch of snow here and an inch there, and then a lot of inches. Now, 24 days from spring (on the calendar), we’ve lost ground.
And so the snow yo-yo of late winter begins. It snows and it melts, over and over, with March, the most fickle of months, in the wings. We will be teased and pleased with a day or two reminding us that spring is more than a possibility, which is all it appeared to be when we began the new year.
Wildlife biologists watch the Winter Severity Index as it affects deer. Numbers are added for each day below zero and each day of 12 or more inches of snow depth. The sub-zero readings have been significant this winter, but in my neck of the woods the snowpack has not exceeded a foot until this week. Deer move about freely in a foot or more of snow if it is fluffy. They will slow down if there’s a crust to punch through with each step.
Squirrels seem somewhat unaffected by snow depth and texture as their numerous digs for acorns show. Turkeys, however, find scratching for acorns and waste grains a tough go when depths inch up to near double digits.
Rabbits make the most of deeper snow for it raises them another level to new browse in the thicket; snow is a booster chair for cottontails. Ruffed grouse will dive into a foot or more of fluffy snow to roost, hidden from predators and more importantly some 30 degrees warmer than the air temperature.
This week’s snowfall covered the solar light anew and climbed up the sedum stalks. It will hamper the critters’ scratching and digging for food. They holed up for a day and then reassessed their situation. Like us, they hang on, bouncing like a yo-yo at the end of winter’s string. But come will spring. On time, we hope.
Dave Greschner is the retired sports/outdoors editor for the Rice Lake Chronotype. He writes about nature and the outdoors and pursues nature photograpy and can be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.
