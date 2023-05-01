Trap check

Scott Bodin from the Northern Outdoor Club presents a $2,000 check to Scott Thimm, coach of the Ashland Washburn High School trap-shooting team, from a raffle the club recently held.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Sand Island to Bayfield WI. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Tyler Forks near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. More information and resources about spring flooding is available at www.weather.gov/duluth/spring-flooding. The next statement will be issued Monday morning by 1145 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is forecast to rise to flood stage late tonight and be at or near flood stage at least through tonight. The water level may briefly drop below flood stage Monday during the daytime, but is expected to rise back above flood stage by Monday night. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.9 feet on 06/21/2012. - Flood safety information can be found at www.weather.gov/safety/flood. && Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Tyler Forks Mellen 9.0 8.7 Sun 8 pm CDT 8.8 9.0 8.6 &&
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Highest amounts well inland from Lake Superior. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Much lower snowfall totals are expected near the shoreline of Lake Superior, including the city of Ashland, where a rain snow mix is likely. This is expected to be a very heavy wet snowfall. The heavy snow and gusty winds may lead to snow loading on trees, leading to isolated power outages. While the heaviest snow is expected this morning, additional light to moderate snowfall accumulations are possible tonight through Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
