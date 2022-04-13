Photo

Geese such as these can live 20 years and mate for life.

 Dave Greschner photo

They’re paired up now, on the shorelines of lakes and ponds where cattails and grasses meet the open water, and in the marshes, wet fields and rivers. Canada geese are standing, walking, feeding and floating in twosomes.

On a chilly day in early spring I find warmth in this recurring scene of the pairing and devotion of waterfowl. Canada geese mate for life or, taking the “till death do us part” to heart, until they lose a mate to illness, accident or hunter’s gun. Only then will they choose another mate, though it may be a struggle to do so.

