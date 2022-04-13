...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Tyler Forks River near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties.
.Rain on top of the existing snowpack may increase the rate of
snowmelt. The resultant runoff may cause water levels in area rivers
to increase and flooding is possible. Cooler weather ahead should
slow the melting rate and thus reduce runoff.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1045 AM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning to late Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted
by flood water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat
Tyler Fork River
Mellen 9.0 6.8 Wed 2 am CDT 8.9 9.4 8.4
&&
Geese such as these can live 20 years and mate for life.
They’re paired up now, on the shorelines of lakes and ponds where cattails and grasses meet the open water, and in the marshes, wet fields and rivers. Canada geese are standing, walking, feeding and floating in twosomes.
On a chilly day in early spring I find warmth in this recurring scene of the pairing and devotion of waterfowl. Canada geese mate for life or, taking the “till death do us part” to heart, until they lose a mate to illness, accident or hunter’s gun. Only then will they choose another mate, though it may be a struggle to do so.
