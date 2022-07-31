Deer fly

The bane of any late-summer Northwoods outdoors enthusiast, the deer fly does serve a purpose in nature beyond just irritating everyone in the forest. (Contributed photo by Bruce Marlin, Creative Commons)

The smell of sweetfern wafted up from the warm, dry plants all around me in the Moquah Barrens. A cluster of deep blue caught my eye, and that particular handful of blueberries went straight into my mouth. Mmmm…so satisfying.

As I plucked more berries off a neighboring twig, the sharp tip of a blade of grass poked my upper arm. Dropping the berries into my ice cream pail, I brushed away the grass…only to discover I was brushing away a deer fly with striped wings and green eyes. When it returned to the scene of the crime, I squashed it with a satisfying pop — both audible and tactile. Mmmm…so satisfying.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments