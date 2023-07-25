Kingfisher

The belted kingfisher is a familiar sight to Northwoods anglers or anyone else who spends time around the water.

 Contributed photo by Katherine Durtnell from Pixabay

I've spent a fair amount of my life around water, even in southern California and Indiana where there are fewer natural bodies of water than what we have around the Northland. But there were plenty of creeks, ditches and impoundments for a kid to muck around in, and there were always summers in Spread Eagle in Florence County to enjoy swimming and fishing in a sparkling natural lake. I always was eager as a youngster to catch a sight or a sound of the angler's companion — and pond-owner's scourge — known as the belted kingfisher.

Kingfishers are an ancient family of birds found all over the world, but belted kingfishers are the only species found across the U.S. outside of the area near the Mexican border. They've been around for at least 600,000 years according to the fossil record, so they were here long before the first Americans crossed the Bering Strait and started sharing their waterways. Most of us who spend time outdoors have encountered them, usually through their raucous rattling calls. Once you've heard them, you can usually spot them flying across the water; it doesn't take much to rile them up. Fishing from shore along a small lake or impoundment can mean having the same belted kingfisher following you all the way around, fussing at you the whole time.

  

