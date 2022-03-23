Greschner

On the morning of the vernal equinox, spring shows off its icy handiwork in the creek’s overnight refreeze of snowmelt. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)

There’s a steady drone drifting from the four-laner half a mile away, but the background groan is not loud enough to spoil this quest for spring. I follow the trail over a hill, looking for a snowless patch of ground, a place to sit and feel, if not see, the moment of the vernal equinox, the beginning of astronomical spring.

There are few snowless patches in this woodland even though the snow cover is granular and surrendering. I find enough bare ground on a downhill where I can sit, facing south against a maple tree. In the valley is a small creek trading afternoons of snowmelt trickle with mornings of ice art.

