...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
On the morning of the vernal equinox, spring shows off its icy handiwork in the creek’s overnight refreeze of snowmelt. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)
There’s a steady drone drifting from the four-laner half a mile away, but the background groan is not loud enough to spoil this quest for spring. I follow the trail over a hill, looking for a snowless patch of ground, a place to sit and feel, if not see, the moment of the vernal equinox, the beginning of astronomical spring.
There are few snowless patches in this woodland even though the snow cover is granular and surrendering. I find enough bare ground on a downhill where I can sit, facing south against a maple tree. In the valley is a small creek trading afternoons of snowmelt trickle with mornings of ice art.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.