Greschner

Butterflies silently flit about, gathering nourishment for their coming journeys.

 Contributed photo by Dave Greschner

September dawns with quiet mornings in soft hues as late summer’s sun is a reluctant riser — yielding easily to fog before coming around to put in a short day. Shorter by the day.

The quiet permeates the cool morning air. The robin that chirped at first light — even before first light — in April is silent as August gives way to the month of the autumnal equinox.

Dave Greschner mug

 Greschner
  

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments