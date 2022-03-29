I am just about finished with what I believe has been the busiest winter of my life. Eight winter camping trips and a go-for-it adventure to the state of Mississippi with my 21-year-old daughter Selina camping and hunting hogs and deer in the Delta National Forest. As president and kounder of Kids and Mentors Outdoors, or KAMO, I have been giving it everything that I can to see that all seven of our chapters get back on their feet after the COVID-19 punch in the face that the world took and hopefully is getting past.

This past week I stayed home and spent some time with Selina who was home for three days, and I will soon leave for a canoe fishing trip at De Pere on the Fox River to fish for trophy walleye.

