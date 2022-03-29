...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 11 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff
Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
During down time, the author taught his daughter the ins and outs of chainsaw work. (Contributed photo)
I am just about finished with what I believe has been the busiest winter of my life. Eight winter camping trips and a go-for-it adventure to the state of Mississippi with my 21-year-old daughter Selina camping and hunting hogs and deer in the Delta National Forest. As president and kounder of Kids and Mentors Outdoors, or KAMO, I have been giving it everything that I can to see that all seven of our chapters get back on their feet after the COVID-19 punch in the face that the world took and hopefully is getting past.
This past week I stayed home and spent some time with Selina who was home for three days, and I will soon leave for a canoe fishing trip at De Pere on the Fox River to fish for trophy walleye.
