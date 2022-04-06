...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Iron, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The pied-billed grebe gets its name not from its love of sweet desserts, but from its two-toned bill. Though it resembles a coot, its behavior is more similar to a loon's. (Image by simardfrancois from Pixabay)
This feels like the longest February ever, but a walk around any neighborhood or a slog along any slushy trail at least sounds like early spring thanks to all the birdsong and running water. The bay is still iced in, but there's open water and plenty of birdwatching available along both Highway 2 bridges (long and short, although I think they're both pretty short). Summer waterfowl are starting to move in, including some of the cutest and most interesting, pied-billed grebes.
Pied-billed grebes' funny name comes from their two-colored bill, not from any preference for pie, unless that pie were filled with crustaceans. These chunky, blocky-headed little waterbirds live year-round from the southern U.S. all the way down to the edge of Tierra del Fuego in Argentina. In the northern U.S. and Canada, they're only here for the summer after the ice melts. Their thick bills are only striped during the summer breeding season, when they can be seen in our area anywhere there's slow-moving or still water. hile they're expert and acrobatic divers and swimmers, they're very poor walkers on land thanks to the placement of their legs to the far rear of their bodies (their Latin genus name translates to "feet at the buttocks"). This can cause them problems when they're migrating during a late spring ice-out like we're having this year; they sometimes get stranded and have to be rescued from wet parking lots that they mistake for open water. But once they're in the water, they're dynamos.
