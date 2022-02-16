It’s a night before the full moon, but clouds are moving in later tonight and will hang around for a couple of days. Tonight’s Full Snow Moon is full enough, bright enough to light a trail. It’s time to go.
I strap on snowshoes and jog the short distance to the snowmobile trail. There is no wind, so I can handle the 10 degrees, though it is borderline cold. It’s a half mile of smooth snowshoeing on the groomed trail before I slip off it into the meadow. I begin twisting along the trail I’ve made by day; my path is easy to discern.
I want to see what this meadow and narrow strip of woods bordering a creek bed looks like at night, by moonlight. I want to see a fox, coyote or deer crossing the flats. I see their tracks by day’s light. Can I see their shadowy forms by night?
The moon is well up in the southeastern sky, over my shoulder as I meander westward. A thin veil of clouds has come over — sooner than predicted — but the fuzzy sphere nevertheless casts shadows that cross my path like obstacles. It’s as if the moon has fractured the trees and strewn the branches on the trail. My shadow dances in front of me, flowing like liquid through the dark traces.
It’s quiet. I stop several times to listen for the yip of a coyote or hoot of an owl. I look for a dark figure slipping through the wide expanse of open on either side of me. I hear nothing, except the whine of trucks on the highway, and see nothing, except for street lights half a mile away. Besides the moon, only the bright star Sirius is forcing its way through the thin clouds.
I take the camera from my backpack. Taking photos by moonlight is tough, more so since I have forgotten my tripod. I attempt, with limited success and cold fingers, to use the crotch of small tree branches to steady my camera. Moonlight sifts through the bare branches and portals in the pine boughs as I struggle to focus.
There are fresh rabbit tracks on the trail, coming from a small pine grove. I wonder how cottontails adjust to the lighted night, their nocturnal rounds more visible to peering owls. I wonder if there’s an owl watching for the rabbit. And watching me.
I turn for home, now my shadow tagging behind me, the moon high ahead of me. It’s quiet except for the soft and steady crunching of my snowshoes. Their rhythm lulls me into imagining a song of the whoosh of wings of passing geese, the gentle dribble of a creek, the cadence of the call of a great-horned owl. It seems to be all around me. Peaceful and magical is the moonlit night.
Dave Greschner is the retired sports/outdoors editor for the Rice Lake Chronotype. He writes about nature and the outdoors and pursues nature photograpy and can be reached at davegreschner@icloud.com.
