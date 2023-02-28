...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band and the Lac
Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Exit Glacier in Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska, was the first glacier the author ever walked on. At home in Wisconsin, though, she walks — and skis, bikes, runs, hikes and paddles — on the results of glaciers every single day. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone)
It was just a diagram on my screen, but the carefully drawn cross-section of a glacier with kettles, kames and eskers being revealed as the ice melted drew me in like a treasure map. Then, lost in thought, I stared past my computer screen to the snow-covered hills, valleys and lake surrounding my home. The diagram had come to life.
As I work with a committee to design and build our new exhibit, The Northwoods ROCKS! Where Geology is the Foundation for Fun, (opening in May!) I have geology on the brain. Thinking about the glaciers that once covered northern Wisconsin also has me reminiscing about walking on and paddling next to modern glaciers during my four-month trip to Alaska in the summer of 2018.
