The luminous fluorescence of adult female crab spiders attracts more insects to the flowers where they wait in ambush. (Photo taken with 365 nm UV light.)

The muggy air turned cool as darkness fell. Armed with two flashlights and a camera, I crept from the quiet street into the yard and hoped no one would see me. Turning on the bigger of the two flashlights, I swept the beam from side to side. Bright stripes glowed, dark circles sucked in the light, and glitter covered everything.

Illuminated by ultraviolet light, the museum’s pollinator gardens were magical on that July evening in 2021. Juggling my camera, regular flashlight and UV flashlight, I captured photos of the patterns on flower faces that are usually invisible to human eyes. While black-eyed susan petals look yellow in daylight, my UV flashlight revealed a black hole at their center. Impatiens flowers in a pot showed subtle lines that would guide a bee toward nectar. And everywhere, grains of pollen glowed like fairy dust.

