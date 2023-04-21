I’ve written about my good friend Rod Bensley of Burnett at least a dozen times over the years. The last 1.5 years it was about his battle with rectal and prostate cancer and his will to live as long as possible and to be active as well. Rod spoke with me on several occasions about making me responsible for getting some kids hunting on his and his wife Wendy Vick's, 212 acres of land after he passed, and I assured him I would do that. Rod passed away on Nov. 29 and the world lost a good man.

Two years ago, I met Tyler Thiede who was a very good friend of Rod and Wendy's. I have been hunting with his 11-year-old son Conner and 12-year-old daughter Carsyn. I was with Carsyn last fall when she whacked an 8-pointer and with Conner when he put a hurting on a 2.5-year-old buck that had already lost its horns last December.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments