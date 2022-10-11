...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves up to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some gale force gusts will be possible this
evening with the strongest winds closest to shore. This scenario
is most likely between 7 PM and 11 PM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Bald-faced hornets typically die with the hard frosts of fall, but this unfortunate colony built their nest too close to humans and was exterminated.Their natural story was stopped short by fear. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)
A colorful crew of master naturalists in my Finding the Stories in Nature workshop trickled out of the picnic shelter at Fox River Park near Waukesha and regathered next to a spruce tree on the lawn. “Here’s your first challenge,” I told them. “What stories do you see?”
A few students came closer and poked at the papery gray remains of a bald-faced hornet nest in the tree. They observed the torn bottom of the once-oval shell, and the way the spruce needles poked up through the paper where the nest encompassed the twig. Someone pointed a tentative toe at the circle of dead brown grass directly below the nest, and reached out as if to touch the paper disc of honeycomb that had come to rest on a lower branch.
