During this recent ice storm, the buds and twigs of this beaked hazel were encased in ice. Because the buds were still dormant, they will likely be fine. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)

In a little over a week, the Northwoods have gone from being sheathed in ice to swaddled in sunshine. Many of the birch trees who arched over narrow roads and bent their tips clear to the ground on the opposite side have already straightened up. A few remain bowed — their twigs pinned a bit longer by quickly melting snow. The blond wood of fresh wounds glows in the dark forest — those branches will never recover.

The damage from this recent ice storm was not as bad as it could have been. One of the saving graces was that the weather came on the tail end of a cold winter, and no warmth had begun to tickle the trees into loosening their buds. As buds break, leaves expand, and trees cast off their winter hardiness in preparation for spring, it takes less and less cold to damage them.

Warm weather followed by a hard freeze in April 2016 meant that this beaked hazel had already flowered—and the flower was damaged by the late frost. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)

