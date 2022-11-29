...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves
up to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches with 7 to 11 inches over northern Iron County.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Washburn and Sawyer Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Bad
River Reservation and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Snowfall
will be heaviest this afternoon and evening. Blowing snow will
be possible late afternoon into tonight, especially closer to
Lake Superior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Red-bellied woodpeckers may use our bird feeders to help them survive extra-cold days as they move north even faster than winter warms. (Contributed photo by Larry Stone.)
On a sunny afternoon at the end of October, I motored slowly out the gravel driveway of the Forest Lodge Estate. I was smiling to myself about wonderful discussions and progress made at the Natural Connections writing wWorkshop (you’ve recently read two essays by students of that workshop) when a flash of color caught my eye. The bright red head and finely barred back was unmistakable: a red-bellied woodpecker!
I’m very familiar with this medium-sized woodpecker from growing up in Iowa. They frequented the feeders at our house in the middle of a restored prairie, and their high-pitched squawky call echoed from the nearby forest. As a middle schooler, their calls reminded me of the distinctive laugh of a certain cute boy in my class. Sometimes hearing it still makes me laugh!
