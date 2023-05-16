...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
The Uller Trail system in Iron County offers some spectacular views and a range of different-length loops for hikers and snowshoers.
Pleasant spring weather and the end of mud season means it's time to get back out on the trails and explore more of the natural beauty our area has to offer. A drive along Highways 13 or 63 shows that our recent rain and snowmelt have left a lot of vast swampy areas in their wake, so last weekend seemed like a good time to check out some of our lovely upland forests and landscapes. And Iron County just next door is a great place to start.
With just over 6,000 people and 758 square miles, Iron County has a low population density and much of it outside of Hurley or Mercer feels pretty remote. Everyone I know who lives there likes it that way just fine. The Uller Trail system is located next to Weber Lake County Park and the Whitecap ski/golf complex, none of which are all that accessible from any major highways. Parking for the west end of the trail system is at the Weber Lake lot off of Highway E, and there are smaller roadside trailheads to the east and south.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.