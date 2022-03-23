greater yellowlegs

Spring bird fans are no doubt excited about all the activity over the past week or so, with birds and humans alike all atwitter about the return of robins and sandhill cranes to the Northland. In fact, I had probably upwards of 30 or so American robins congregated on the few snowless spots around the yard this past Monday. I was also surprised to hear the high-pitched call of killdeer last weekend despite the still-dense snow cover, but it appears they're happy to run around on the gravel driveway until things improve. Meanwhile several dozen common redpolls made one last visit to my backyard feeder before flying off as a group; I haven't seen any since then.

One of the best places in the area to see spring migration festivities is the Fish Creel slough off of Highway 2, where a sunny day shows off a mixed bag of waterfowl including snow geese, Canada geese, tundra and trumpeter swans, and miscellaneous ducks. There are a number of shorebirds and water dwellers moving through the Great Lakes this time of year on their way north. One of them, a big sandpiper called the greater yellowlegs, can be seen around our estuaries this time or year as they head toward their boggy far northern breeding grounds.

