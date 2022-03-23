...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Spring bird fans are no doubt excited about all the activity over the past week or so, with birds and humans alike all atwitter about the return of robins and sandhill cranes to the Northland. In fact, I had probably upwards of 30 or so American robins congregated on the few snowless spots around the yard this past Monday. I was also surprised to hear the high-pitched call of killdeer last weekend despite the still-dense snow cover, but it appears they're happy to run around on the gravel driveway until things improve. Meanwhile several dozen common redpolls made one last visit to my backyard feeder before flying off as a group; I haven't seen any since then.
One of the best places in the area to see spring migration festivities is the Fish Creel slough off of Highway 2, where a sunny day shows off a mixed bag of waterfowl including snow geese, Canada geese, tundra and trumpeter swans, and miscellaneous ducks. There are a number of shorebirds and water dwellers moving through the Great Lakes this time of year on their way north. One of them, a big sandpiper called the greater yellowlegs, can be seen around our estuaries this time or year as they head toward their boggy far northern breeding grounds.
