...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 6 to 11 ft possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
A snowy owl perches atop the Daily Press building in downtown Ashland Monday. The owl is either the same one that visited downtown for several weeks a couple of years ago, or it heard from that one that there's good hunting in the area.
Northern travelers including tundra swans, snow buntings and Lapland longspurs like the one seen here have begun their trek through the Bay Area. (Contributed photo by Ómar Runólfsson, Creative Commons)
A snowy owl surveys downtown Ashland from a rooftop Monday. The owl is either the same one that visited downtown for several weeks a couple of years ago, or it heard from that one that there's good hunting in the area. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)
A snowy owl perches atop the Daily Press building in downtown Ashland Monday. The owl is either the same one that visited downtown for several weeks a couple of years ago, or it heard from that one that there's good hunting in the area.
A snowy owl surveys downtown Ashland from a rooftop Monday. The owl is either the same one that visited downtown for several weeks a couple of years ago, or it heard from that one that there's good hunting in the area. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)
Bird fans are starting to see some favorite winter arrivals around the area over the past couple of weeks. The biggest buzz these days seems to be created by the influx of evening grosbeaks that started moving in around Halloween. They've been visiting bird feeders around the South Shore and flocking up in large numbers with American goldfinches, although they don't seem to be friends with any of mine since I haven't seen any yet. But folks down in Illinois and Indiana have been more lucky. This winter is shaping up to be a terrific irruption season, where winter birds move far outside of their usual range. In fact, this winter finch fiesta was predicted in the annual Winter Finch Forecast, which is actually a thing! It's put out by the Finch Research Network and they predicted a bonanza this year thanks to a boom in the spruce budworm cycle in the boreal forests where winter finches breed. There are so many surplus birds that they have to travel outside of their normal range in winter to find enough food. Evening grosbeaks like sunflower seed on a flat surface like a platform feeder; local avian conservation biologist Ryan Brady also suggests a picnic table, which is a great suggestion for those of us who still have active bears around who might demolish a platform feeder but just tip over a table.
The Finch Research Network — honestly, that sounds like great work if you can get it — also reports that our friends to the south will get a chance to see more purple finches than usual, again thanks to that budworm explosion up north. The serious birders and staff over at Hawk Ridge in Duluth were seeing them by the hundreds every day this fall, and the southeastern U.S. in particular may have a good winter for viewing these lovely birds. Birch- and alder-dependent finches like common redpolls and their less common cohorts hoary redpolls didn't have such a bumper crop year, so we might not see as many as we did last winter. If they aren't coming to your feeders, the lower trails at Prentice Park are a good place to watch for them busily denuding the alder trees.
