...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Locally higher amounts possible, especially in Bayfield
county. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the
Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
With heavy snow cover early this winter, deer are forced to expend precious energy by breaking trails to get to food - or to expose themselves to danger by traveling on plowed roads. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)
Wintertime and the living is not easy for wildlife. Not this winter. Not this time.
In this first week of January the drawdown on fat reserves has already begun. Winter survival for birds, deer and smaller critters is like running a marathon — saving energy in the early going will help in reaching the finish line.
