Though common as their name implies, mergansers are anything but ordinary. They have unique hooked and serrated bills to help them catch fish, and their chicks hatch ready to fend for themselves with little instruction needed from their mothers.
It's hard to believe with all the recent incessant snowfall over the Northland, but the spring bird migration is upon us already. Right now I'm having a hard time believing in the inevitability of summer, but the birds and wildlife know and won't let a little (or a lot of) snow slow them down. There's open water in the Fish Creek slough and pretty much the entire Big Lake outside of the bays and shorelines, so a lot of our waterfowl are back, if they even left over this snowy but warm winter. A trip to the Twin Cities last weekend turned up at least a dozen trumpeter swans along the way. And now that March is here, one of our most well-known and beloved waterfowl is returning to our lakes and rivers: the common merganser.
These migratory ducks don't spend much time away. They're around for at least most of November, often by the Oredock, and were around through the first week of December a couple of years ago up around Houghton Point. And they're already moving back in. They might be mixed up with a few other ducks in our patches of open water, but they're pretty easy to distinguish from their friends.
