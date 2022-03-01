SarahsColumn

March is here, with more snow in the forecast proving that in the Northland, March comes in like a lion and goes out like a slightly smaller lion. I'm not sure I even know what Punxsutawney Phil's prediction even was this year, but that hardly matters to us: Six more weeks of winter would be welcome news. Late winter means longer days and heightened activity from birds and wildlife. If you venture out onto trails or drive on a rural highway in the next couple of weeks you may see some evidence of our very slow but inevitable arising from the slumber of winter.

Probably my favorite event that happens every March is the emergence of black bears from their winter dens. As you probably know, bears don't truly hibernate and instead spend the winter in a lighter stage of sleep and reduced metabolism called torpor. As the days get longer black bears, along with the new cubs that were born in midwinter, emerge. The coolest sighting I've had of bears shaking off their winter slumber was on the Spooner dinner train a few years back. We saw a mother black bear and two tiny cubs that had crawled out of a culvert under the train tracks, probably not too happy about the racket. While I don't mind being able to leave my bird feeders and trash outside at night and not having to be vigilant for bears on winter trails, I'm happy that they'll be out and about soon.

