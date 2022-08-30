hummingbird-clearwing-moth-6913794_1920.jpg

The clearwing hummingbird moth, named for its most obvious features, can be mistaken easily for its avian counterpart. (Contributed photo by Hans Toom from Pixabay)

September is here and after a midsummer lull, my local hummingbirds are back with a vengeance. They're fighting over the feeders and seem to have staked out one of my hanging flower baskets as a primo snack dispenser. It's mostly females right now; many of the adult males have already started their fall migration. One cool thing I have noticed over this late summer period was something that, out of the corner of my eye, I initially thought was one of those pugnacious little birds. In fact, it was something I see far less often, a hummingbird moth.

"Hummingbird moth" is a common term for a variety of sphinx moth species that behave much like hummingbirds. I'd seen one of them around in the daytime a few times, a pretty, smaller bug with a reddish-colored band around its midsection. This was a clearwing hummingbird moth, so named because of the see-through windows in its wings. It had a greenish color to its body, adding to the hummingbird illusion, but in broad daylight this was clearly a moth with a curled proboscis instead of a beak.

White-lined sphinx moths have 4-inch wingspans and are active at dusk, when hummingbirds often are out getting a last meal before bedtime. (Contributed photo by Peggy Dyar from Pixabay)

