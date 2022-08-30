...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
2 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
The author amid the garden that provides enough food for him and his family for a year. (Contributed photo)
The column that I am about to write was supposed to be written on June 15 and it is my annual hobby-farming and getting-by-with-nature-as-much-as-possible story. Instead, the good lord decided to have my beautiful woman pass away that night and so I had my 21-year-old daughter Selina write my column June 15 so I could meet my deadline.
Here is another unique situation: I am writing this week’s column in one of my three gardens, and it is the one that is directly across a fence from my sweet corn and on the other side of the corn I just let my steers into a small area where they can graze on knee-deep clover. Earlier in the summer I was working in one of my other gardens, it was five days after Michelle passed and it seemed like my steers were on the wrong side of the fence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.