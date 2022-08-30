garden.jpg

The author amid the garden that provides enough food for him and his family for a year. (Contributed photo)

The column that I am about to write was supposed to be written on June 15 and it is my annual hobby-farming and getting-by-with-nature-as-much-as-possible story. Instead, the good lord decided to have my beautiful woman pass away that night and so I had my 21-year-old daughter Selina write my column June 15 so I could meet my deadline.

Here is another unique situation: I am writing this week’s column in one of my three gardens, and it is the one that is directly across a fence from my sweet corn and on the other side of the corn I just let my steers into a small area where they can graze on knee-deep clover. Earlier in the summer I was working in one of my other gardens, it was five days after Michelle passed and it seemed like my steers were on the wrong side of the fence.

chili.jpg

The author makes and freezes chili using ingredients he has grown or harvested himself. (Contributed photo by Mark Walters)

