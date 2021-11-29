Wyatt Pospychalla, an 11-year-old from Ashland, shot his first deer while hunting with his grandfather on Monday, Nov. 22.
He rattled and grunted it in and then dropped it with one shot at 133 yards with his trusty .243, a 150-pound, nine-point buck! (Contributed photo)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.