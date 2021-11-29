Pospychalla buck

Wyatt Pospychalla, an 11-year-old from Ashland, shot his first deer while hunting with his grandfather on Monday, Nov. 22.

He rattled and grunted it in and then dropped it with one shot at 133 yards with his trusty .243, a 150-pound, nine-point buck! (Contributed photo)

