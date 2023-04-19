...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding impacts caused by rain and snowmelt continue. Many
area road closures continue. High water conditions persist and any
additional precipitation could quickly result in a return to flood
conditions.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow
Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis. In Wisconsin,
Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and
Washburn.
* WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows remain very high.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 159 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated rivers remain very
high due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is occurring in
the advisory area or impacts from previous flooding remain.
- Visitors to areas popular for waterfall viewing should expect
snow and ice covered trails and use caution with slippery
rocks, cliffs, and strong currents around waterfalls.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
This eared grebe was spotted recently hanging out on the hot pond in Ashland. It is only the fourth of its species ever recorded in Ashland County.
After a brief flirtation with spring — even briefer if you live on the lakeshore when the winds turned northeast — we had another winter wallop this week and what looks to be another long cold spell ahead. While I'm worried about the birds that live on flying insects, everyone else seems to be doing well and I've had more birds around the house since the snowstorm than I've had all winter.
The coolest bird sighting in the area was at the Xcel Energy plant hot pond earlier in the warm spell, one that local conservation biologist Ryan Brady reports has only been recorded in Ashland County four times: a single migrating eared grebe.
