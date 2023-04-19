Sarahs Column

This eared grebe was spotted recently hanging out on the hot pond in Ashland. It is only the fourth of its species ever recorded in Ashland County.

 Contributed photo by Ryan Brady

After a brief flirtation with spring — even briefer if you live on the lakeshore when the winds turned northeast — we had another winter wallop this week and what looks to be another long cold spell ahead. While I'm worried about the birds that live on flying insects, everyone else seems to be doing well and I've had more birds around the house since the snowstorm than I've had all winter.

Morris mug

Sarah Morris

The coolest bird sighting in the area was at the Xcel Energy plant hot pond earlier in the warm spell, one that local conservation biologist Ryan Brady reports has only been recorded in Ashland County four times: a single migrating eared grebe.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments