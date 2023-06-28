Rufous hummingbird

Though Wisconsin typically is home to only one hummingbird, the ruby-throat, the stunning and pugilistic rufous variety occasional strays into the Northwoods.

 Contributed photo by Bryan Hanson from Pixabay

It's that weird time of the summer where for some reason, all the hummingbirds around my house seem to just vanish. They don't come around to the feeders and I never hear them chittering or see them zooming around. This seems to be a "my house" thing and not a "hummingbird" thing; I never observed this phenomenon at my house downstate or around anyone else's home, and if I bring a feeder on a camping trip in the second half of June I get plenty of activity. But whatever the reason, I miss my fearless little friends until they decide to come around again later in the summer.

Missing my hummingbirds and talking to a new co-worker from Montana about all the different hummingbirds you can find out West got me thinking about how there's really only one species to be found around here — or for that matter in most of the eastern U.S. And out West they come in so many pretty colors! Still, there's one breed that occasionally wanders outside of its usual range more often than any other, including to Wisconsin and Michigan, and that is the ferocious little rufous hummingbird.

