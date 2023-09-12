...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Minnesota and north central and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost will most likely develop in low-lying
areas. Temperatures near Lake Superior will likely remain above
33 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
The sora starts singing again at this time of year as it prepares to head south. Watch for it in marshy spots around the Bay Area.
Contributed photo by Elaine R. Wilson, www.naturespicsonline.com, CC BY-SA 2.5
It's September already and the fall bird migration has been well underway for several weeks. Waterfowl are gathering in groups including a number of trumpeter swans right here in the town of Gingles. Naturalists are back on duty at the Hawk Ridge Observatory in Duluth along with the annual throngs of people hoping to get a glimpse of huge flocks of migrating raptors. The first palm warblers of the season are starting to invade my yard and are giving my cats a lot of sass at the back screen door. Labor Day weekend revealed dozens of ovenbirds at Amnicon Falls State Park waiting out the south wind and singing again after a couple of months of silence. I've also heard common yellowthroats and white-throated sparrows re-introducing their summer sounds as they gear up for their journey south.
Another Bay-Area bird who cranks up the volume again during migration is the little sora. These mudhens tend to be reclusive like the Virginia rails they're related to, but they're much more musical. Their pretty name comes from one of the sounds they make, just like chickadees and whippoorwills. They also have a descending call that sounds like a squeaky wheel slowing to a stop, which you might hear around Prentice Park or one of our estuaries or sloughs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.