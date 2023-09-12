SarahsColumn

The sora starts singing again at this time of year as it prepares to head south. Watch for it in marshy spots around the Bay Area.

 Contributed photo by Elaine R. Wilson, www.naturespicsonline.com, CC BY-SA 2.5

It's September already and the fall bird migration has been well underway for several weeks. Waterfowl are gathering in groups including a number of trumpeter swans right here in the town of Gingles. Naturalists are back on duty at the Hawk Ridge Observatory in Duluth along with the annual throngs of people hoping to get a glimpse of huge flocks of migrating raptors. The first palm warblers of the season are starting to invade my yard and are giving my cats a lot of sass at the back screen door. Labor Day weekend revealed dozens of ovenbirds at Amnicon Falls State Park waiting out the south wind and singing again after a couple of months of silence. I've also heard common yellowthroats and white-throated sparrows re-introducing their summer sounds as they gear up for their journey south.

Morris mug

Sarah Morris

Another Bay-Area bird who cranks up the volume again during migration is the little sora. These mudhens tend to be reclusive like the Virginia rails they're related to, but they're much more musical. Their pretty name comes from one of the sounds they make, just like chickadees and whippoorwills. They also have a descending call that sounds like a squeaky wheel slowing to a stop, which you might hear around Prentice Park or one of our estuaries or sloughs.

  

