The author with the final fish of the trip, a 35-inch pike that he released back into the Mississippi River. (Contributed photo)

Sometimes plans change and that is what happened for this week’s outdoor excursion. I was supposed to be heading to Little Bay de Noc with Doug Cibulka and my stepson Travis Dushek for a four-day trip with the hopes of icing some big, prespawn walleye. The day before we were to leave my informants told me that deep snow on the ice and a very slow bite might want to make me alter my plan. At first, I was super bummed, then I had a brainstorm and decided to head back to the backwaters off the Mississippi River near Buffalo City for some quality northern pike fishing.

Friday, Feb. 25

The author and his companions with some of the weekend’s catch. (Contributed photo)

