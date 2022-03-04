...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of two tenths to one
quarter of an inch.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry precipitation will change to rain
and may stop entirely for a time late Saturday morning into
Saturday afternoon. Snow and freezing rain is expected Saturday
night into Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The author with the final fish of the trip, a 35-inch pike that he released back into the Mississippi River. (Contributed photo)
Sometimes plans change and that is what happened for this week’s outdoor excursion. I was supposed to be heading to Little Bay de Noc with Doug Cibulka and my stepson Travis Dushek for a four-day trip with the hopes of icing some big, prespawn walleye. The day before we were to leave my informants told me that deep snow on the ice and a very slow bite might want to make me alter my plan. At first, I was super bummed, then I had a brainstorm and decided to head back to the backwaters off the Mississippi River near Buffalo City for some quality northern pike fishing.
