The author’s daughter with the gear they hauled almost four miles to the backwaters of the Mississippi River to fish for perch and walleyes.

 Contributed photo

My daughter Selina Walters is 22, a double major with a minor at the University of Wisconsin-Steven Point, and to put it simply, I do not get to see her very often. This summer Selina will be living out of a backpack and a tent while doing research on trout in the Apache National Forest in the mountains of northern Arizona. I was pleasantly surprised when she told me that she could spend some time with me for spring break, so I came up with a simple idea to do some perch and walleye fishing while camping on the backwaters of the Mississippi River near Buffalo City.

big mama.jpeg

RIGHT: The duo threw back the biggest, pre-spawn fish but kept others for the frying pan.

Mark Walters is an outdoors writer who journeys across the state seeking adventure and writes from his home in Nekoosa.

