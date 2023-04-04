...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves
7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing expected.
Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up
to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the northwestern area of the Lac
du Flambeau Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff
Band.
* WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 10
AM CDT Wednesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 AM
this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest ice accumulations expected along
the higher terrain of Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron
County. A few rumbles of thunder are possible Tuesday afternoon
and night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The author’s daughter with the gear they hauled almost four miles to the backwaters of the Mississippi River to fish for perch and walleyes.
My daughter Selina Walters is 22, a double major with a minor at the University of Wisconsin-Steven Point, and to put it simply, I do not get to see her very often. This summer Selina will be living out of a backpack and a tent while doing research on trout in the Apache National Forest in the mountains of northern Arizona. I was pleasantly surprised when she told me that she could spend some time with me for spring break, so I came up with a simple idea to do some perch and walleye fishing while camping on the backwaters of the Mississippi River near Buffalo City.
