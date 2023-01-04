sarahs column

Th bufflehead was named by someone who thought its noggin resembled that of a bison. The author doesn't see it - though she hopes to see straggling migrators hanging out around still-open water. (Contributed photo by Bryan Hanson from Pixabay)

Despite the recent cold snap (which to be honest wasn't all that much of a cold snap for these parts), we've had a lot of mild weather this winter. As of this writing, the shipping channel in the Duluth Harbor is still open, and a peek at the Fish Creek slough reveals an open channel as well. The artesian springs in Prentice Park are still providing a haven for waterfowl and of course the Ashland power plant hot pond rarely ices over for any length of time. There are often a few brave overwintering avians to be found there along with the usual ring-necked gull culprits. And we've had a few stragglers this winter; I mentioned a Wilson's snipe that was seen a few weeks ago and I still can't quite get my head around that one. Another migrator that was still around thanks to our open waterways is the beautiful duck with the funny name: the bufflehead.

Buffleheads got their funny name from the puffy shape of the male bird's head, which some people apparently thought resembled a buffalo's head. I'm not sure I see it. Male buffleheads have a large white patch on their big heads and matching white flanks, with a purplish iridescence on their faces that makes their heads look like a pie chart. Females have a darling fuzzy black head (also big) with a white cheek patch and grayish flanks. That white patch on the males makes them easy to identify even at a distance.

