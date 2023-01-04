...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Locally higher amounts possible, especially in Bayfield
county. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the
Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Th bufflehead was named by someone who thought its noggin resembled that of a bison. The author doesn't see it - though she hopes to see straggling migrators hanging out around still-open water. (Contributed photo by Bryan Hanson from Pixabay)
Despite the recent cold snap (which to be honest wasn't all that much of a cold snap for these parts), we've had a lot of mild weather this winter. As of this writing, the shipping channel in the Duluth Harbor is still open, and a peek at the Fish Creek slough reveals an open channel as well. The artesian springs in Prentice Park are still providing a haven for waterfowl and of course the Ashland power plant hot pond rarely ices over for any length of time. There are often a few brave overwintering avians to be found there along with the usual ring-necked gull culprits. And we've had a few stragglers this winter; I mentioned a Wilson's snipe that was seen a few weeks ago and I still can't quite get my head around that one. Another migrator that was still around thanks to our open waterways is the beautiful duck with the funny name: the bufflehead.
Buffleheads got their funny name from the puffy shape of the male bird's head, which some people apparently thought resembled a buffalo's head. I'm not sure I see it. Male buffleheads have a large white patch on their big heads and matching white flanks, with a purplish iridescence on their faces that makes their heads look like a pie chart. Females have a darling fuzzy black head (also big) with a white cheek patch and grayish flanks. That white patch on the males makes them easy to identify even at a distance.
