The Carolina wren is named for the area in which it is most common, but as the globe has warmed, its range has crept north and it now can be seen in the Bay Area.

A couple of weekends ago when I was visiting Indiana, I pulled into my brother Bob's driveway well into the wee hours after closing out a friend's wedding. When I closed the car door, I was startled by a rush of wings fluttering out of the broken window of the potting shed by the carport. Clearly something was roosting in the old structure and had been spooked by all the racket I was making. Well, what comes around goes around: early the next morning I was awoken after a scant few hours of sleep by the high-decibel song of a Carolina wren.

Bob and I figured out by the next evening that this noisy singer was in fact the resident of the potting shed when we saw it flying out of the same window and scooting up and down a tree trunk. It was unmistakable due to its wren-like shape and behavior, bright eye stripe and warm color profile as compared to house wrens or winter wrens. That and the fact that an old structure like the shed is exactly the kind of place Carolina wrens choose for their roosts and nesting sites. It wasn't exactly frightened of us, but it warily scooted and hopped ahead of me into the brush before I could get a photo of it.

