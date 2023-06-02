...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 nautical mile or
less.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some improvement in visibility is possible
near the shore late this morning into this afternoon. Fog is
expected to return tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
The Carolina wren is named for the area in which it is most common, but as the globe has warmed, its range has crept north and it now can be seen in the Bay Area.
A couple of weekends ago when I was visiting Indiana, I pulled into my brother Bob's driveway well into the wee hours after closing out a friend's wedding. When I closed the car door, I was startled by a rush of wings fluttering out of the broken window of the potting shed by the carport. Clearly something was roosting in the old structure and had been spooked by all the racket I was making. Well, what comes around goes around: early the next morning I was awoken after a scant few hours of sleep by the high-decibel song of a Carolina wren.
Bob and I figured out by the next evening that this noisy singer was in fact the resident of the potting shed when we saw it flying out of the same window and scooting up and down a tree trunk. It was unmistakable due to its wren-like shape and behavior, bright eye stripe and warm color profile as compared to house wrens or winter wrens. That and the fact that an old structure like the shed is exactly the kind of place Carolina wrens choose for their roosts and nesting sites. It wasn't exactly frightened of us, but it warily scooted and hopped ahead of me into the brush before I could get a photo of it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.