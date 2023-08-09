greschner

Blooming jewelweed and its leaves glisten in morning dew along a flowage on Hay River in Barron County. 

 Contributed photo by Dave Greschner

Unless I go back to the campsite for a chair, I’m pretty sure who is going to win this waiting game. Great blue herons make a living stalking prey; my patience too often flutters.

I was walking the shoreline of this sluggish flowage, scaring frogs and taking photos of wetland plants, when the heron lifted in a rush from an old elm, some of its branches hanging over the water.

