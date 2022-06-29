Sarahs column

The author found this giant cecropia moth, which was in the final two weeks of its year-long life cycle, in her campsite while visiting the Upper Peninsula. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)

When I was a kid, I was entranced by bugs and all manner of creepy-crawlies. Ants, pill bugs, daddy longlegs, millipedes — I would get down on their level and examine them and try to see what made them tick (the exception to this is a horror of wasps and hornets, and even then I think an old hornet nest is super cool and an engineering marvel). One of the few memories I have of my grandfather is him going out to find monarch butterfly eggs on milkweed plants and raising them in a shoebox from egg to butterfly, which I still do although with a nice tent instead of a Vans container. My favorite insects were always the big, colorful moths and their amazing caterpillars that I used to find out in the woods and around the porch light in the summer. It might be there are fewer of them, or it might be that I'm less observant of what's going on from a bug's point of view, but I just don't see these moths around like I did when I was a kid.

So you can imagine how excited I was when I was over at the Sylvania Recreation and Wilderness area in Michigan last weekend and found a gorgeous cecropia moth right in my campsite. These amazing insects are found in deciduous forests east of the Rockies, but there's a narrow, early-summer window for spotting and finding the adults. These beauties spend most of their year-long lives bundled up in cozy silk cocoons and are only in flight for a couple of weeks, usually in June in our area.

