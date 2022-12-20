...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO
3 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt
and waves 2 to 5 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest
winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 7 to 10 ft
possible.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM Tuesday to 3 AM
CST Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening
through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
6 to 12 inches possible. Expect higher accumulations for favored
South Shore lake effect snow areas. Winds could gust as high as
45 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac
Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow loading on trees from the past storm
in combination with the high winds may cause heavy tree damage
resulting in widespread power outages in cold weather. Blizzard
conditions are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Dozens of monarchs, their wings luminous filters of sun, traced wild paths across the sky in the Mexico mountains where they winter. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone)
Air whooshed in and out of my lungs as we picked our way up the side of an old volcano on a narrow, rocky trail at 10,000 feet above sea level. This was the third day of the Mexico: Mystical Migration of Monarchs trip with 12 travelers from the Cable Natural History Museum, and the altitude was still a challenge. Our butterfly reserve guide, Diego, identified Salvia flowers in a rainbow of scarlet, pink and purple, dahlias in sunny yellow. They livened up the forest green — a novelty in December. Hummingbirds zipped from flower to flower, making the woods sound like summer, too. These flowers slowed our pace just enough to get my heart rate under control.
When a craggy outcrop afforded us a view, the expanse of valley below stole my breath again. The furry green lap of our mountain spilled into the arid brown plain, and there rose a herd of more hazy little volcanoes, flat-topped or dimpled at their summits, erupting only with thick green forests and the possibility of butterflies.
