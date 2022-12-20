12-16-2022 monarchs looking up.JPG

Dozens of monarchs, their wings luminous filters of sun, traced wild paths across the sky in the Mexico mountains where they winter. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone)

Air whooshed in and out of my lungs as we picked our way up the side of an old volcano on a narrow, rocky trail at 10,000 feet above sea level. This was the third day of the Mexico: Mystical Migration of Monarchs trip with 12 travelers from the Cable Natural History Museum, and the altitude was still a challenge. Our butterfly reserve guide, Diego, identified Salvia flowers in a rainbow of scarlet, pink and purple, dahlias in sunny yellow. They livened up the forest green — a novelty in December. Hummingbirds zipped from flower to flower, making the woods sound like summer, too. These flowers slowed our pace just enough to get my heart rate under control.

When a craggy outcrop afforded us a view, the expanse of valley below stole my breath again. The furry green lap of our mountain spilled into the arid brown plain, and there rose a herd of more hazy little volcanoes, flat-topped or dimpled at their summits, erupting only with thick green forests and the possibility of butterflies.

A monarch perches on one of the vibrantly colored Salvia flowers in the oyamel fir forest. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone)

