...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds around 10 to 15 knots with
gusts of 25 to 30 knots. Waves 1 to 2 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Sand Island
to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle
Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Contributed photo by Jondolar Schnurr from Pixabay
There's a little open water starting to creep in at Chequamegon Bay, just thin ribbons in some places and wider stretches outside the sloughs and estuaries. This past couple of weeks have been a great time to catch countless waterfowl hanging out waiting to head north, hoping like the rest of us that the weather will turn so they can get on with their summer season. Anyone courageous enough to face the miserable weather coming off of the lake last week was rewarded with a sight of hundreds if not thousands of birds hanging around Fish Creek and west of Maslowski Beach, and a huge variety of species: American white pelicans, goldeneyes, buffleheads, trumpeter swans, various grebes, and some of our recently featured birds including ruddy ducks and northern shovelers. By last weekend a number of them had dispersed, but there was still a good number of one species of duck that will stick around our area for the summer (whenever it gets here).
Whether you're looking for them out on the Bay or out in the woods, it's a great time of year to check out some ring-necked ducks. These stocky, mid-sized divers aren't very well-named. The ring on their necks is a poor field identifier, just a faint brown outline that's hard to see even up close (Apparently it was pretty evident on the poor dead specimens that 19th-century biologists used to study and eventually name this species). So don't bother looking for a duck with a ring around its neck.
