...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 4 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Yet another stretch of late fall (and arguably early winter around here) warmth has led to lots of chances to get outside and get some wildlife watching in. A visit to the Chequamegon Bay shoreline and some of our inland lakes can score you a view of trumpeter and tundra swans, and lately lots of mergansers. Not too long ago I noticed a flock of seabirds a ways out from the Bayfield County side of the bay and, based on their profile and diving behavior, I assumed they were terns. A post on a local birding Facebook group soon corrected me: these sleek, circling seabirds were most likely a flock of migrating Bonaparte's gulls.
Bonaparte's gulls aren't named after Napoleon but his cousin Charles Lucien, an important ornithologist during the early 19th century. They're small gulls with a slim profile and a slender bill, which makes them stand out from our locally common chunky, ring-necked gulls. During their breeding season they have black heads with a white eyeliner crescent and bright red legs. During the off-season, their legs are pink and they have a darling little black polka dot behind their eyes; they have a white wedge in their wings year-round. Juveniles are brownish gray like many other young gulls, but they also have this black dot. We only see them here during the migration (they might be on the lower Great Lakes if the water is open) and during their "conveyor belt" style of feeding on open water, where they dive for food and then catch the wind to sail over to where there's more food.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.