bonaparte's gull

(Contributed photo by Tiffany from Pixabay)

Yet another stretch of late fall (and arguably early winter around here) warmth has led to lots of chances to get outside and get some wildlife watching in. A visit to the Chequamegon Bay shoreline and some of our inland lakes can score you a view of trumpeter and tundra swans, and lately lots of mergansers. Not too long ago I noticed a flock of seabirds a ways out from the Bayfield County side of the bay and, based on their profile and diving behavior, I assumed they were terns. A post on a local birding Facebook group soon corrected me: these sleek, circling seabirds were most likely a flock of migrating Bonaparte's gulls.

Bonaparte's gulls aren't named after Napoleon but his cousin Charles Lucien, an important ornithologist during the early 19th century. They're small gulls with a slim profile and a slender bill, which makes them stand out from our locally common chunky, ring-necked gulls. During their breeding season they have black heads with a white eyeliner crescent and bright red legs. During the off-season, their legs are pink and they have a darling little black polka dot behind their eyes; they have a white wedge in their wings year-round. Juveniles are brownish gray like many other young gulls, but they also have this black dot. We only see them here during the migration (they might be on the lower Great Lakes if the water is open) and during their "conveyor belt" style of feeding on open water, where they dive for food and then catch the wind to sail over to where there's more food.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments