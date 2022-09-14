SarahsColumnBlackbird.jpeg

Yellow-headed blackbirds, which can be seen in the area as they make their fall migrations, are described by one bird book as having the worst voice in the bird kingdom. (Bill Thornley/Spooner Advocate)

We're back to that time of year where birders are excited about the fall migration and the chance for a sighting of an unusual or even rare bird, and about the birds we only see during this span of a few weeks.

Right now my kitten is enthralled by a palm warbler a few feet from the window, bobbing its tail and eyeballing him fearlessly. There are at least 10 more out in the grass waiting to replace it if it gets tired of kitten-taunting. Like most birds, palm warblers migrate at night but there are some birds that we might see traveling by day. There's a lovely photo in the Spooner Advocate this week taken by Bill Thornley of one of those daytime migrants, a yellow-headed blackbird.

Palm warblers, which also are migrating through the Northwoods, have been visiting the author's feeders and driving her kitten bonkers. (CC by Andy Reago and Chrissy McClarren)
Sarah Morris

