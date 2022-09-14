...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Yellow-headed blackbirds, which can be seen in the area as they make their fall migrations, are described by one bird book as having the worst voice in the bird kingdom. (Bill Thornley/Spooner Advocate)
We're back to that time of year where birders are excited about the fall migration and the chance for a sighting of an unusual or even rare bird, and about the birds we only see during this span of a few weeks.
Right now my kitten is enthralled by a palm warbler a few feet from the window, bobbing its tail and eyeballing him fearlessly. There are at least 10 more out in the grass waiting to replace it if it gets tired of kitten-taunting. Like most birds, palm warblers migrate at night but there are some birds that we might see traveling by day. There's a lovely photo in the Spooner Advocate this week taken by Bill Thornley of one of those daytime migrants, a yellow-headed blackbird.
