The author with two coho salmon he netted while paddle-trolling Lake Michigan. (Contributed photo)

Thirty three years ago this week I was living in the Canadian bush and was the camp manager at Chimo Lodge and Outposts, which is a fly-in fishing camp. It was my second season and I had made an agreement with Dick and Molly Emerson who owned the Poynette Press to write a weekly column about my six months in the bush. When I came home in November this column, which at the time was called North of the Border, was very popular and this week, I am writing for 65 papers and I love my job.

Tuesday, May17th

The author’s set-up for paddle-trolling includes a locator and a board C-clamped to the canoe, mounted with rod holders and a Coleman lantern for night fishing. (Contributed photo)

