...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft. Local gusts up to 35 kt possible at times.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle
Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The author with two coho salmon he netted while paddle-trolling Lake Michigan. (Contributed photo)
Thirty three years ago this week I was living in the Canadian bush and was the camp manager at Chimo Lodge and Outposts, which is a fly-in fishing camp. It was my second season and I had made an agreement with Dick and Molly Emerson who owned the Poynette Press to write a weekly column about my six months in the bush. When I came home in November this column, which at the time was called North of the Border, was very popular and this week, I am writing for 65 papers and I love my job.
