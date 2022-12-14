...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 6
to 11 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River
Reservation and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
are expected to impact the morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Eastern screech owl’s head is almost as big as the rest of its robin-sized body. Though rare, they sometimes are sighted in the Bay Area. (Contributed photo by Kathy Kelly from Pixabay)
A couple of weeks ago we explored the world of birds with different color traits known as "morphs.” One of the birds with distinct color variances that got a passing mention was the eastern screech-owl. These darling little owls are elusive and fascinating creatures that merit a closer look.
Downstate readers and folks who've lived further to the south may be more familiar with this robin-sized raptor than South Shore residents. Most range maps show the northern end of their territories as ending around Green Bay and then extending further north into the Great Plains and southern Manitoba. But the map from eBird shows a number of reported sightings around the Chequamegon Bay area over the past five years (especially around the Bibon Swamp) and a couple of range maps I found show the Bay Area as part of their intermittent or "scarce" range.
