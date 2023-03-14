camp.jpeg

The author and a fishing buddy set up camp on the Upper Peninsula’s Little Bay de Noc expecting monster walleyes. They were disappointed.

 (Contributed photo by Mark Walters)

This past week I put another serious test on the Chevy Hotel with the load I was pulling and some go-for-it driving on Upper Michigan’s Little Bay de Noc. LBDN is known throughout the Midwest as a place to potentially catch a 30-plus-inch walleye and attracts hardcore ice anglers from throughout the Midwest.

Friday, March 3 High 33, low 26My old high school buddy Doug Cibulka is doing three trips on the ice with me this winter and they all have challenges. Our other companions would be Ruby and her pup Red, and the challenge began from minute one as we entered the ice on what is the north arm of Green Bay. We would be going on local advice, a Fishing Hot Spots map, and literally my foot on the gas pedal.

frost.jpeg

The air was so damp that everything in camp accumulated a layer of ice crystals. 

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments