...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
16 inches are possible. Localized higher amounts are possible.
Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still some uncertainty regarding
the track and strength of the storm but the potential for very
heavy snow is present. Strong winds could also create
considerable blowing snow and possibly white-out conditions.
Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The author and a fishing buddy set up camp on the Upper Peninsula’s Little Bay de Noc expecting monster walleyes. They were disappointed.
This past week I put another serious test on the Chevy Hotel with the load I was pulling and some go-for-it driving on Upper Michigan’s Little Bay de Noc. LBDN is known throughout the Midwest as a place to potentially catch a 30-plus-inch walleye and attracts hardcore ice anglers from throughout the Midwest.
Friday, March 3High 33, low 26My old high school buddy Doug Cibulka is doing three trips on the ice with me this winter and they all have challenges. Our other companions would be Ruby and her pup Red, and the challenge began from minute one as we entered the ice on what is the north arm of Green Bay. We would be going on local advice, a Fishing Hot Spots map, and literally my foot on the gas pedal.
