mourning-cloak-5509373_1280.jpg

The mourning cloak butterfly is one of the first to arrive in the Northwoods, sometimes appearing while snow is still on the ground.

 Photo contributed by by Erik Karits from Pixabay

Here in the town of Gingles, we've had the usual June plethora of very busy birds raising families and a ruckus. Black-billed cuckoos have been all over the neighborhood hopefully consuming as many tent caterpillars as they can, and we can still hear grouse drumming (and in the morning, the occasional gobbling tom turkey). The only unusual visitor this season was the wood thrush that came through — and quickly moved on — one morning a few weeks ago ( I hear them once or twice a year around here and until this year never around my house. But when I was in Indiana a few weeks ago they were everywhere, an encouraging sign from this declining species). Meanwhile the transitioning meadow behind my place is hosting another kind of flying creature — all manner of butterflies.

Morris mug

Sarah Morris

When I was a kid I was almost as much of a bug nerd as I was a bird nerd. I had several butterfly and moth field guides and I was pretty good at matching up caterpillars with their often short-lived adult counterparts. I admit I've lost a lot of that granular knowledge as I've aged, but this is a great time of year to check out a good variety of these beautiful and useful insects.

tiger-swallowtail-butterfly-3595002_1280.jpg

Tiger swallowtails are a sure sign that summer is in full swing.
white-admiral-562016_1280.jpg

The white admiral butterfly has several different color patterns, and usually appears around the time of the summer solstice. 

