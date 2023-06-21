The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential
to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak
ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy
outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
The mourning cloak butterfly is one of the first to arrive in the Northwoods, sometimes appearing while snow is still on the ground.
Here in the town of Gingles, we've had the usual June plethora of very busy birds raising families and a ruckus. Black-billed cuckoos have been all over the neighborhood hopefully consuming as many tent caterpillars as they can, and we can still hear grouse drumming (and in the morning, the occasional gobbling tom turkey). The only unusual visitor this season was the wood thrush that came through — and quickly moved on — one morning a few weeks ago ( I hear them once or twice a year around here and until this year never around my house. But when I was in Indiana a few weeks ago they were everywhere, an encouraging sign from this declining species). Meanwhile the transitioning meadow behind my place is hosting another kind of flying creature — all manner of butterflies.
When I was a kid I was almost as much of a bug nerd as I was a bird nerd. I had several butterfly and moth field guides and I was pretty good at matching up caterpillars with their often short-lived adult counterparts. I admit I've lost a lot of that granular knowledge as I've aged, but this is a great time of year to check out a good variety of these beautiful and useful insects.
