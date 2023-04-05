SarahsColumn1.jpeg

Avian experts recommend mixing berries, suet, mealworms, seeds and even crumbled, cooked hamburger to help birds survive the lean days before bugs and other food are available. Spread the mixture on open patches of ground or on a platform feeder.

 Photo contributed by Raptor Education Group.

It's starting to feel like "Groundhog Day" every time I sit down to write for the week. The theme for the past several weeks (really, it feels more like months) has been "Winter is still here and more snow is on the way." This week really is no different even with a few sunny days here and there. As much as we humans are sick of this "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" scenario, our friends in the wildlife community are suffering on a whole other level.

Sarah Morris

Here in the northland we depend on long, bitterly cold winters to sustain our unique landscape and fauna: cold, clear lakes, boreal forests, amazing northern birds like common loons and great gray owls. But a winter like this one (which wasn't even especially cold) that extends well into the usual spring meltoff creates its own set of problems. Most birds and animals' metabolisms ramp up as the days get longer, so when they can't access their usual food sources thanks to deep snow and ice, they’re in trouble. Deer herd numbers are affected by so much late snowpack. Ashland residents have become familiar with the Maple Lane deer pack running up and down the street trying to find a snowbank low enough to jump over, or prowling the hospital parking lot because there's no bare grass anywhere. Even cold-hardy moose struggle in an extended winter season: cow moose give birth in May and in a good year are still pretty malnourished at that point, so this will be a tough year for those moms trying to find forage to sustain themselves and their calves.

SarahsColumn2.jpeg

This barred owl was found emaciated and nearly dead near Elcho. Owls typically feed on prey they hear moving under the snow, but because of the recent thaw=freeze cycles, they can't break through icy snow to get at mice and voles. 

