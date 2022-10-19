SarahsColumn1.jpg

The view of Lutsen Mountains from the Superior Hiking Trail north of Duluth. This season’s late warm weather extended leaf-peeping season and offered great views on the North Shore. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)

So far this month we've had a few series of lovely days bracketed by several miserable days, including the ridiculous Oct. 16-17 snowstorm that buried much of our area. At the same time, the lack of a serious freeze so far has led to a vibrant and extended fall color season especially in the Penokees and through the Bayfield Peninsula where we have a variety of hardwoods. I recently braved the mobs of other leaf-peepers for a trip up the Minnesota North Shore, where despite the foliage being less vibrant and past its peak, the entire place was packed full on a weekday. It was time for a visit to a well-maintained but less-beaten path.

Morris mug

Sarah Morris

The Superior Hiking Trail is probably best known as a backpacking destination, and with its prominent trailheads, well-maintained campsites and shuttle services it doesn't disappoint the through hiker. The 310-mile trail extends from the Wisconsin border almost to Canada, where it links with the North Country Trail. But there are dozens of options for day hikers as well. Even if you're visiting the North Shore for shopping, restaurants and fancy lodging, there's probably a SHT trail access in your vicinity.

SarahsColumn2.jpg

Hikers on the unfortunately-acronymed SHT are well advised to wear sturdy shoes and carry hiking poles because the going can be tough. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)
SarahsColumn3.jpg

Those who make the hike are rewarded with some spectacular views of the Poplar River rushing toward Lake Superior. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)
SarahsColumn4.jpg

Another view of the Poplar River. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments