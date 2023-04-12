Sarahs Column

The male northern shoveler, with its green head, can be mistaken for a mallard. The female has evolved a unique defense when startled off her nest: As she escapes, she poops on her eggs to make them less appealing to predators.

 Contributed photo by Mabel Amber from Pixabay

I'm finally starting a column without looking at a weather forecast that says, "Watching a potential winter storm." We've gone from whiteout conditions on Thursday to mutiple flood warnings from snowmelt on Monday. And it finally sounds like spring with our robins, song sparrows and red-winged blackbirds all singing. Even the American woodcocks are attempting their mating flights despite not having much room to maneuver without wading through still-deep snow and standing water. With the Bay and estuaries opening up, the waterfowl are getting pretty thick and it's a great time to catch some birds we only see this time of year on their way to somewhere else.

Morris mug

Sarah Morris

Northern shovelers are dabbling ducks that spend their summers to the north and west of here, through the Great Plains and Rocky Mountains up into Alaska (they're also found across Europe, India and Africa). Our waterways and estuaries in the Northland provide great stopovers for them as they move north and west during the spring. Readers further to the south might sight them in wildlife refuges like the Necedah or Driftless Area refuges, or the Mead Wildlife Area in central Wisconsin (in the past, I've seen them hanging out at the Mead near the visitor center, which is worth checking out for its own sake). They also breed in southeastern Wisconsin and around Green Bay. Northern shovelers might be mistaken for mallards at a distance thanks to the male's green head, but the resemblance pretty much ends there.

