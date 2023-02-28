Some of you may remember when I wrote back in January about going on an ice fishing/camping trip with my 22-year-old daughter Selina Walters and she became very ill and had to go home. Selina came up with an idea and this past weekend we had about as much fun as a father-daughter and a dozen friends and family could have on the ice.

What we did was participate in the fifth-annual Tip Up Pike Jam which is held on the backwaters of the Wisconsin River at Stevens Point on the grounds of The Waters Pub and Pier and run by Alex Dalnodar. Alex is a full-time musician with the band Dig Deep and loves tip-up fishing and does not like electronics, kind of like yours truly. The first 99 people in line were able to get into the tournament and from 11 to 7 there were seven really good bands that played in a tent for a very cool crowd.

