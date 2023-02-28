...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band and the Lac
Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 2
Alex Dalnodar is part of the band Dig Deep and is the man behind the Tip Up Pike Jam, held on the backwaters of the Wisconsin River in Stevens Point. (Contributed photo)
Some of you may remember when I wrote back in January about going on an ice fishing/camping trip with my 22-year-old daughter Selina Walters and she became very ill and had to go home. Selina came up with an idea and this past weekend we had about as much fun as a father-daughter and a dozen friends and family could have on the ice.
What we did was participate in the fifth-annual Tip Up Pike Jam which is held on the backwaters of the Wisconsin River at Stevens Point on the grounds of The Waters Pub and Pier and run by Alex Dalnodar. Alex is a full-time musician with the band Dig Deep and loves tip-up fishing and does not like electronics, kind of like yours truly. The first 99 people in line were able to get into the tournament and from 11 to 7 there were seven really good bands that played in a tent for a very cool crowd.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.