Hikers on the Lumberjack Trail near Boulder Junction can expect to encounter several water features, including this bridge over the White Sand Creek, where a bench allows a breather and a place to watch wildlife. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)
For the past 20 years or so, I've made it a habit of getting a camping trip in at the end of May and start of June around the Minocqua area. There are any number of little out-of-the-way lakes and campgrounds that don't get a lot of tourist traffic and I love the mature pine and oak forests in that part of the state. There are also plenty of trails to explore around both the national forests and the Northern Highlands-American Legion State Forest. Last week I decided to revisit an old favorite hike near Boulder Junction, the Lumberjack Trail. It's worth the drive especially if you're staying in the area.
The Lumberjack Trail is the only non-motorized trail system in the NHAL that allows backpack camping (you can also backpack along any of the forest's snowmobile trails with a permit). I made the questionable decision to do this in October back in 2008 in a one-season tent, and that season was definitely not winter (in my defense, my three-season tent had a last-minute repair problem). It was a very cold but lovely trip and I was looking forward to checking out the trail and scenery in late spring. There are two ways to traverse this trail, one being closed in-and-back loops, and the other being a point-to-point, nine-mile journey that requires two cars or an arranged ride. The one I explored was the 4.6-mile "blue" loop trail from the well-marked Concora Road trailhead off of Highway M just outside of Boulder Junction.
