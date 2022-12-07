Greschner

A milkweed pod sends its seeds into the wind along the author's hiking trail, banking on the promise that spring will come. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)

It was the first day of December, also the first day of winter, say meteorologists. I wouldn’t argue, even with the winter solstice weeks away. I was in winter, on snowshoes, tapping down the fluff of the previous day’s snowfall. From autumn to winter in a day, the countryside whitewashed, though the bare branches reminded me of what was surrendered to reach this world of white.

The vague imprint of last winter’s snowshoe trail was discernible, much of it a natural corridor through the woods and meadow, then brushing up against a creek before turning for the field and another woodlot. The deer had already left their tracks, and coyotes too, so I mostly followed their way. The animals by night, I by day.

