...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Sawyer Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 2
A milkweed pod sends its seeds into the wind along the author's hiking trail, banking on the promise that spring will come. (Contributed photo by Dave Greschner)
It was the first day of December, also the first day of winter, say meteorologists. I wouldn’t argue, even with the winter solstice weeks away. I was in winter, on snowshoes, tapping down the fluff of the previous day’s snowfall. From autumn to winter in a day, the countryside whitewashed, though the bare branches reminded me of what was surrendered to reach this world of white.
The vague imprint of last winter’s snowshoe trail was discernible, much of it a natural corridor through the woods and meadow, then brushing up against a creek before turning for the field and another woodlot. The deer had already left their tracks, and coyotes too, so I mostly followed their way. The animals by night, I by day.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.