...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches, except 10 to 18 inches in northeast Ashland and northern
Iron counties, possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the northwestern
area of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could also create blowing snow
and possibly white-out conditions particularly near the Lake
Superior shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
A cord of white ash under a snow-covered tarp will be saved and seasoned for next winter.
It’s not how much firewood, it’s how much dry firewood. With the vernal equinox in the offing, I’m looking at a scattered woodpile. The remnants of last fall’s stacked cords are oddball pieces of odd sizes or with knots hard to split, a mishmash of maple, ash, red elm, birch and ironwood.
Besides the unsplittable, and thus slow-to-dry, other chunks were late to the party, wood cut as the earth tilted toward winter. To be sure, this wood is in need of another season to be seasoned. However, some of it is being pressed into duty.
