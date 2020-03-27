Weather Alert

...STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND LARGE WAVES EXPECTED SATURDAY EVENING INTO SUNDAY MORNING... .A SPRING STORM SYSTEM WILL MOVE ACROSS THE UPPER MIDWEST SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY. STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING GUSTING TO 30 TO 40 MPH WILL LEAD TO BUILDING WAVES ALONG THE WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE. WAVES OF 6 TO 10 FEET, WITH HIGHER WAVES TO 12 FEET, COUPLED WITH ABOVE NORMAL LAKE LEVELS MAY LEAD TO AREAS OF LAKESHORE FLOODING SATURDAY EVENING INTO SUNDAY MORNING WHEN WINDS WILL BEGIN TO TURN MORE NORTHERLY AND BEGIN TO SUBSIDE. THE AREAS MOST AT RISK FOR POTENTIAL LAKESHORE FLOODING AND EROSION WILL BE ALONG CANAL PARK AND PARK POINT EASTWARD ACROSS THE BAYFIELD PENINSULA TO SAXON HARBOR. ...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DULUTH HAS ISSUED A LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * TIMING...WAVES WILL BUILD SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND WILL BE HIGHEST SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...WAVES OF 6 TO 12 FEET MAY CAUSE LAKESHORE FLOODING FROM ALONG THE NORTH SHORE FROM THE TWIN PORTS TO GRAND MARAIS AND ALONG THE SOUTH SHORE FROM THE TWIN PORTS TO SAXON HARBOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR LAKESHORE FLOODING ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP. RESIDENTS ON OR NEAR THE SHORE SHOULD TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT PROPERTY...AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS OR WARNINGS. &&